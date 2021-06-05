Kylie Jenner shows off her tremendous curves on the beach

Kylie Jenner, the famous American businesswoman, designer, influencer and model, once again stole the glances of her followers through her social networks, by sharing a photo where she delighted everyone with her curves.

Through her social networks, the younger sister of the Kardashian, shared a series of images in which she appears wearing a dress crossed from the front while enjoying the beach.

“Wishin I was still here rn”, wrote Kylie Jenner in a post that, in just a few hours, managed to exceed 7.6 million “likes”, in addition to getting more than 32 thousand comments.

Through her Instagram account, where she has more than 238 million followers, Kylie Jenner constantly shares part of her work, makeup releases and part of her travels, like this time.

