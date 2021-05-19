Kylie Jenner shows off her tremendous curves in a tiny swimsuit

Kylie Jenner, the famous American influencer, model and businesswoman, younger sister of the Kardashians, once again stole the glances of her followers through her social networks, by sharing a daring publication.

Through her official Instagram account, Kylia Jenner shared a series of photographs in which she appears coming out of the sea while wearing a tiny silver swimsuit, which highlighted her tremendous curves and left more than one breathless.

The 23-year-old businesswoman broke it with her post on the networks, as she managed to get more than 11 million “likes” and exceeded 49 thousand comments, in which her fans gave her.

Recently, Kylie Jenner participated in a photo shoot for “tmrw magazine”, of which she also shared a “taste” on her networks, to the delight of her fans.

