Kylie Jenner shows off her body in tight leggings while working out



Kylie Jenner.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kylie jenner She is one of the members of the Kardashian – Jenner clan who, like her sisters, is a fan of showing off her statuesque figure at the slightest provocation through all kinds of publications she shares on her Instagram account, where she has more than 223 million followers.

A few hours ago, the socialite was surprised to appear in a video that shows her in one of her visits to the gym, where she took the opportunity to show off her body with a top and some tight black leggings that highlighted her spectacular butt and his abdomen of steel.

“Never miss a monday!”, He wrote at the bottom of the clip that so far has more than three million 400 thousand views.

Days ago, the sexy businesswoman had already caused a stir with a couple of images in which she appears modeling under the sun with tight nude biker shorts.

