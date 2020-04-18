Kylie Jenner shows how the distancing happens, she is trapped in her mansion | INSTAGRAM

The famous businesswoman and socialite, Kylie Jenner, showed through seeing her Instagram stories how the confinement is happening, because she is also trapped in her house, although it is not an ordinary house, you can imagine how the house is from such a successful businesswoman.

The famous young woman would like to leave her house once and for all, however, she needs to do it to take care of herself and avoid infections, something that for her and for everyone is a priority, health comes first because without her you can not enjoy anything else , nor Kylie of her millions.

In the photograph that he uploaded to his official Instagram account, we can see that he is “suffering” while sunning himself on the edge of his private pool, something that many wish they could do, since the number of people who enjoy these is minimal. privileges.

In the photograph, the model takes the opportunity to show off her long and stylized legs, with which she has conquered millions and, of course, social networks where she and her sisters are stars, almost like those of Hollywood but on social networks.

Likewise, she took the opportunity to show us one of her purchases that she made via the Internet, since the young woman misses the big shopping malls where she used to get her accessories and the odd make-up despite her having her own brand.

In the elegant red box that Kylie received, she shows us her new concealer, shades, eyelashes, a makeup base and an applicator, since the young woman continues to be a big fan of beauty products apart from which she can experiment and perhaps include something similar to your line.

It is worth mentioning that Kylie was recently involved in some controversies, the first related to her mother, thanks to the fact that the young businesswoman underwent an eye operation and needs special care, so Mom did not hesitate to come to her help.

Kylie is very demanding with her mother and because of her little, with quite exotic tastes; In a video, you can see how she made a request and when Mom returned with her, the young woman simply did not want it anymore, which is why many users are calling her treating her mother as a slave.

