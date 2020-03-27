Quarantine has made a new “pregnancy” appear in the family Kardashian-Jenner. Through Instagram stories Kylie Jenner shared a photograph in which she appears “extremely” pregnant, wearing the famous pink and transparent dress with her sexy friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

View this post on Instagram

Kylie via Instagram stories😂

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnauega) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:04 pm PDT

The image has been modified, clearly, since the session corresponds to the ardent publication that this pair launched a couple of weeks ago, with which they hit the network thanks to their stunning nudes.

View this post on Instagram

partner in crime 🤎

A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on Mar 4, 2020 at 10:32 am PST

The last real photograph that Kylie shared online is of her daughter Stormi taking a foam bath. This publication has already exceeded eleven million likes.

View this post on Instagram

this pic makes me happy

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Mar 26, 2020 at 9:51 pm PDT

