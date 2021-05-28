Kylie Jenner sets fire to Instagram sunning her curves in elegant minibikini

Kylie jenner He usually shows through his social networks the luxurious lifestyle that he has consolidated at his young age. The 23-year-old businesswoman shares her projects, outings and even her days of relaxation with her more than 235 million followers on Instagram.

On this occasion, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian set fire thanks to an image where she was admired lying down, sunning her voluptuous curves, wearing an elegant minibikini with rhinestone embroidery that highlighted her tan and her body.

“Not disturb” is the short text that he used as the epigraph on the postcard that in just a few hours already has more than three million ‘likes’.

Days before, Kylie Jenner had already ruffled the chicken coop with other sexy photographs in which she appeared modeling with a fitted one piece black, same that stole thousands of glances due to the impressive neckline to the waist that she wore without a bra.

(Swipe to see the images)