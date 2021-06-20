Kylie Jenner reveals that when she had small and thin lips she felt she was not worthy of kissing

“I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity of my lips,” she said. Kylie jenner in interview with Andy Cohen. In his interview he also added: “I had really small lips, and I had never really thought about it until I gave myself my first kisses and the boy said, ‘Oh God, you are so good at kissing, but you have such small lips’, or something like that. From there, I felt that she was not worth kissing. “

There is no doubt that this comment not only hurt her self-esteem, but also allowed her to change her life drastically, because as she says, this made her love makeup and today she is a benchmark in this lucrative and competitive industry.

Thanks to makeup, she learned how to make her lips look bigger, which allowed her to cover or hide their true size. He claims that by making them look bigger and thicker, he gained the security that he had lost. “Then I became obsessed with makeup because it marked my lips too much and that made me feel safe.”

The primary success of its Kylie Cosmetics brand is for many the formula of its famous lipsticks, which to date is the hallmark of it.

