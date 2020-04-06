Coming from a large family, it is not surprising that the businesswoman wants to fill Stormi with brothers

The young businesswoman Kylie Jenner it is clear that your little Stormi, 2 years, she will not be an eternal daughter forever and that in the future she would like to give him several little brothers or sistersBut for now, he cannot offer a specific date on when he will be encouraged to repeat the experience of motherhood.

“Eventually I would like to have seven children, but not right now “, she recognized in a conversation with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou in a live of Instagram. “Pregnancy is not a joke, it is something very serious and very hard, and at the moment I am not prepared to go through it again ”.

It’s not too surprising that Kylie, 22, you see yourself living someday in a house full of children, since she herself grew up with her sister Kendall in a very similar home: from his mother, Kris Jenner, has three older stepsisters and a stepbrother -Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob- together with those who grew up under one roof and before she was born, her father, Caitlyn Jenner, had already had four children -Burt, Brandon, Brody and Casey- that have also been part of his life, although to a lesser extent.

At the moment, his sisters Kourtney and Kim they are the only ones that have been encouraged to form large families with three and four offspring respectively. In the case of the wife of Kanye West, she has made it clear that she stands and that the possibility of going for the fifth shoot has been completely ruled out after being forced to face the period of isolation with so many children.

