Kylie Jenner reveals her real hair and surprises her Instagram fans

The famous and talented Kylie Jenner participated in the live broadcast of Jimmy fallon, who has been doing his show from his home for a few days, because he cannot stay without entertaining his beloved audience.

The young businesswoman decided to tell her natural hair to surprise her fans.

It seems that the Kardashians are also being very affected by this social isolation, as they usually spend away from home, either traveling or enjoying their fame and money, so this confinement is affecting them a little more than normal people.

It has even been seen that they have much less tolerance, since their situation has been noted in their publications.

The famous socialite participated in the faloon program where Kim Kardashian commented that she was spending a few days without her children and used her mother’s exclusive room which she has at home.

In this space, Kylie Jenner showed that she has great gifts for professional makeup, since she practices it with Kim. And not just to hang out but because Kanye West’s wife doesn’t know how to put on makeup.

And to demonstrate her skills as a cosmetic company owner, Kylie showed how important it is to her and the time she has spent learning.

However, with all this movement a very important revelation arose, since Kylie decided to abandon the makeup and her wigs showing her true hair and impacting all her fans.

Well, she wanted to give her skin and routines a break, because we saw the expert in fashion and makeup without a wig revealing her true image.

