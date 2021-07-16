Kylie Jenner reveals her 3-year-old daughter Stormi “is working on her own secret brand”

This is something that has been coming for a long time, however, it has just been confirmed: Kylie jenner announced that his daughter, Stormi Webster, will have her own product line.

Through her YouTube channel, Jenner, 23, released some videos talking about the history of her now makeup empire ‘Kylie Cosmetics’, for this reason she confessed that her daughter likes to go to her workplace, adding that he even owns his own mini office.

“He has his own office where he does all his business“Said the businesswoman.

Stormi is so close to her mother’s footsteps that is about to launch a secret little brand.

“Soon to launch a small secret brand. We’ve been working on it for a while, ”Jenner said.

With that goal in mind, Kylie takes her little girl to work as often as possible and taking advantage of the fact that from an early age his environment is full of talented women, such as his aunts.

“Stormi has such strong women and men in her life, but she has so many strong women to look up to. I think it was a no-brainer for me, my mother and my team to be surrounded by strong women, ”he said. “Probably one day we will all be working for StormiAdded, Megan Mildrew, the commercial director of Kylie Cosmetics.

The truth is, if there’s one thing the Kardashian-Jenner family is absolutely good at, it’s business and the Stormi brand could be one of the most recognized.

At the moment, Travis Scott’s ex already registered the Kylie Baby brand in 2019, with a view to possible businesses that include everything from toys to diapers or hygiene products, clothing and beauty for babies.