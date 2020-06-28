Kylie Jenner records tremendous fight between Kendall and Khloe for a bag in full celebration | INSTAGRAM

It was Khloe Kardashian’s birthday and in the meeting where they were celebrating, the unexpected happened, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian began to fight for a bag, being caught by their sister Kylie Jenner.

The famous girls began to snatch a bag and Kylie took the opportunity to document it in her Instagram stories.

The young women have starred in a few fights in the chapters of the series « keeping up with the Kardashians », however none like this, even a shoe flew off with such intensity.

Things seem to have gotten out of control very quickly, however, at the same time it is noted that they had a lot of fun, because between the screams there are many combined laughs, the time was left for prosperity on the Internet.

The birthday of any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is quite important to them, so they could not avoid getting together to celebrate it to the fullest, getting ready for the occasion as they usually do.

We recommend watching the video so you don’t miss any moment of the action, one of the funniest stories that Kylie Jenner has recorded in her history as an influencer and businesswoman.

Known for being part of the Kardashian Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner is the clan’s younger sister and until recently was one of the wealthiest women according to Forbes. It is worth mentioning that Kylie is an excellent mother, since her daughter Stormi is a girl who looks truly happy and content with the life she has and not only for the luxuries her mother gives her but for all the love that can be felt in the family. .

