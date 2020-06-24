Travis Scott got super flirtatious with Iggy Azalea on Instagram and Kylie Jenner reacted.

Amid rumors of reconciliation with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott decided to get a little flirtatious with Iggy Azalea.

It all started when Iggy shared some photos on his Instagram profile, which Travis liked.

When fans realized that Travis had liked Iggy’s photos, they began to wonder what Kylie thought of this flirting among rappers.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie is carefree about it, as well as not being a jealous girl, she has nothing with Travis.

Travis likes that Iggy’s photo is something that Kylie wouldn’t even pay attention to. Boys like photos all the time on social media. It doesn’t make sense or importance and not even something Kylie would notice. She isn’t like that and she doesn’t get jealous easily, anyway. «

The proof that Kylie was not jealous of Travis’s flirting with Iggy, is that a couple of days later, Stormi’s parents were spotted together for dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood; however, it is said that there is nothing romantic between them.

FREE NIGHT! #KylieJenner and #TravisScott were seen last night outside a nightclub. The event was the reopening of the place and Kylie tried to go unnoticed but failed. (PHOTOS: HEDO / BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/W2OzSepFVa – BOX (@BOXNEWSOF) June 14, 2020

Do you think Travis will ever decide to start a new romance with someone else?

