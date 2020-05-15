The celebrity, unlike what many expected, because it is common that in this type of official photographs people do not turn out as well, she looks beautiful and radiant, as always.

Comments from some of her followers acknowledge the beauty of the businesswoman, while others scoff at her own photos saying they wish they would look like this in their documents.

The truth is that she does not know if this photo was captured naturally or Kylie followed in the footsteps of her sister Khloé, who took an entire production, to make sure she got it right on her driver’s license.

Here is the publication of the young billionaire, followed by some of the reactions she has generated on social networks.

“Kylie Jenner’s license photo screams” LIFE IS UNFAIR! ” for some reasons… ”

kylie jenner’s license photo, screams “LIFE IS UNFAIR!” for some reasons… .. – ً (@ifyouseeenicole) May 14, 2020

“How can Kylie Jenner have a perfect image on her driver’s license and then I’m looking like one?”

How can kylie jenner have a perfect picture on her driver’s license and then theres me lookin ’like a 💩 – Chenize Clei (@ChenCleiz) May 14, 2020

“Someone posted ‘drop credit card information too’ on Kylie Jenner’s license photo, I’m dying”

someone posted “drop the credit card info too” under kylie jenners license photo I’m dying – sequisha ♍︎ (@sequeeeen) May 14, 2020

