“data-reactid =” 26 “>” A fun detail: this dress [de Alexander Wang] did not originally have a zipper [en el costado izquierdo], but the seam was torn while trying to stuff myself into it, so we had to add it as we literally went out the door. But in the end it turned out well and I loved it, “he explained on Instagram.

The young woman is not the only one with juicy secrets about this glamorous party. Blake Lively has just revealed a detail that nobody has paid attention to until now: for three consecutive years, 2018, 2017 and 2016, she has managed to perfectly combine the color of her dresses with that of the red carpet. No one knows how she knows in advance what shades the carpet that covers the stairs and that changes in each edition will be, but the truth is that the three designs she wore were perfectly camouflaged with the environment while she posed before the photographers.