Kylie Jenner Kylie heats up Instagram posing in top and tight pink leggings



Kylie Jenner.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / .

True to style, Kylie jenner It never goes unnoticed and always attracts attention on social networks. The model published an image on Instagram that has left her more than 243 million followers speechless, who were admired for her beauty.

A few hours ago, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister raised the temperature several degrees when she appeared posing sitting, wearing a pink top and tight leggings that stuck to her anatomy like a glove and they showed the high impact curves that he possesses at 23 years old.

“As some of you may have noticed my @kyliecosmetics website has been shut down for a little makeover. i started my makeup line when i was just 17 and i felt it was time to elevate and join the VEGAN and CLEAN family 🤍. I’ve been working hard to create the newest innovative formulas for you guys and I’m sooo excited to share with you all soon! stay tuned 💓💓 ”, is the text that accompanies the photo that so far has almost five million red hearts.

It should be noted that days before, Kylie Jenner had already done her thing with another postcard in which, on that occasion, She boasted tremendous body clad in an elegant bikini while sunning himself on a cot.

