Kylie Jenner: Jonathan Dos Santos filters photo in bed with double of the youngest of the Kardashians. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

On the night of Thursday, May 7, the networks completely exploded when Jonathan Dos Santos filters photo in bed with double of the youngest of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, in a quite compromising situation.

For several hours, it was rumored that the protagonist of the image of Jonathan Dos Santos was the very same Kylie Jenner, due to the great similarity that existed with the woman who appears kissing the footballer’s neck, and that, according to Twitter users, is a friend of the businesswoman.

Who is the woman in the photo?

After hours of The selfie that the same Mexican athlete leaked went viral, who, by the way, was also Belinda’s brother-in-law at some point, the same social network users denied that the woman in the photo was Kim Kardashian’s younger sister.

In fact, they themselves brought out that it was one of the friends of the socialite, the North American model and influencer Amanda Trivizas, who shares a great resemblance to Kylie.

Amanda is a model with Greek roots, who appeared in the video of the Latin artists Félix Ortíz, of the song “I don’t want to love you”.

On his social networks, he has an endless number of quite exuberant and revealing photographs, in which the great similarity that he has with Kylie Jenner, and that led her to become a trendin topic on Twitter.

And although it is still unclear if Jonathan Dos Santos purposely leaked the photo on one of his Instagram Stories, or if it was an accident to have published it, since he quickly deleted it, the truth is that it became a real scandal on social networks .

