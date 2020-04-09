Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest billionaire for the second time this 2020 | INSTAGRAM

Social networks play an important role in the business world today, the world of YouTube has grown exponentially, generating many fruits for content creators from all over the planet; brands, products and services compete to be recognized in the most famous channels.

The same situation occurs with Instagram, the network that became the most lucrative, because the simple fact of tagging a major brand can attract enough benefits for all influencers who do not exhaust themselves from making posts every day to inspire all their followers.

For this reason, it made the makeup and beauty industry pay off on these platforms. Both tutorials and reviews of different influencers showing and testing the makeup collections that emerge at any time accumulate even millions of visits, comments and likes, in addition to providing millions of dollars and enhancing the careers of the creators of such products.

Personalities like Jeffree Star, Nikkietutorials, James Charles and several others have seen their lives completely changed thanks to the makeup industry, but none can compare to the spoiled Kylie Jenner who has been named by Forbes as the world’s youngest billionaire, yes for the second time.

As expected every year, Forbes released its list of World Millionaires, showing the work of the world’s wealthiest people. Last year at just 21 years old, Kylie was chosen as the “self-made billionaire of the world”, ousting Zuckenberg who achieved that position when she was 23 years old.

This year history repeated itself, as the beautiful businesswoman topped the list as the youngest billionaire, only 22 years old. However, last year after naming her for the first time, several questioned the fact that Forbes named her a self-made millionaire as her family, the Kardashian Jenner clan, is one of the most famous and wealthiest on the planet. .

In response, Forbes said, “That’s right, self-made, because despite the fame of her family, she did not inherit her business but rather built it from scratch,” clarifying that she made her fortune herself.

Starting her career in the makeup world in 2014, she quickly turned her social media followers into potential and dedicated customers who in a matter of minutes sold out the sales of the first major production and sale of 15,000 lip kits.

Recall that what gave Kylie Cosmetics the push to reach the top was not the launch of products that sold out in seconds or the campaigns that flooded social media, (although this helped a lot).

The move that gave his company that boost was when he sold 51% of his business to the giant and already headed in the world of beauty Coty Inc. for $ 600 million dollars. The deal closed in January, causing its brand value to rise to nearly $ 1.2 trillion.

