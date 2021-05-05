Kylie Jenner in Miami for Travis Scott’s birthday. The Jenner flew to Miami to celebrate her baby daddy’s birthday.

Kaili went to Miami this Sunday, to join Travis Scott for a dinner at Komodo. Sources told TMZ that they went with their entire entourage and security equipment and had dinner at a private table (no way that public). She was obviously at the after dinner party and they say they were caught several times (Kylie and Travis) flirting with each other, which would indicate that maybe there is something there… but WHO KNOWS? Whether they came back or not is a mystery, ok? It has been said that they are madly in love and such.

On her Instagram Story, Kylie recorded Travis dancing near her, and playing with him. There they were half flirting and playing. Many in the place said that they were not hiding, if they are together again in a low key, they do not seem to want to hide it.

Whatevah! Kylie Jenner in Miami for Travis Scott’s birthday.

