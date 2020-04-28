Kylie Jenner in bikini and the most daring slow motion on Instagram | Instagram

The businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner was sure to leave her fans open-mouthed after she shared a video where she appears sporting her stunning figure in slow motion while putting on sunscreen.

Jenner like any other American citizen is living in quarantine unlike she does in a spectacular mansion.

Although his house is quite large, he is part of the group of celebrities that they are already suffering the ravages of the running of the bulls because they have made it known on their social media accounts.

In the video he sharedpretty businesswoman you can see that he is in the pool sitting in profile in a luxurious chair, in one of his hands he has an atomizer that is probably a blocker and when he starts to put it on, the movement slows down so for his fans it was a delight watch the scene in slow motion.

Even without makeup Kylie looks spectacular Although everything in it is a barbaric thing, the bikini that she is wearing is black on the bottom part, which by the way is a very small thong, reveals even more her curves and part of her impressive rear.

The socialite each shares content on any of their social networks to consent to their followers and encourage them to stay at home and safe from coronavirus watching videos of her.

Even if you are in your home protected Kylie She also takes the opportunity to promote products of her brand and other entrepreneurs, thanks to her Instagram became one of the most lucrative social networks in the makeup industry.

Well, by showing any product, both tutorials and reviews from different influencers, showing and testing the makeup collections that appear at any moment, they accumulate even millions of visits, comments and likes, in addition to providing millions of dollars and enhance the careers of the creators of such products.

kylie jenner wears a basic white chinstrap and you who live in lomas d zamora t send for a re-designed chinstrap naa stop fucking https://t.co/2nFEUYaqTR – robertita (@ robertita3p)

April 26, 2020

