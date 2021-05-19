Kylie Jenner has a new business project and it’s very summery

Although she never became a billionaire for Forbes magazine (and finally her older sister, Kim Kardashian, was), the truth is that Kylie Jenner knows that she just has to continue with her firm steps as before. to reach the desired figure. And nothing better, being in May, than to set your eyes on the first real summer in two years – taking into account that 2020 was at half gas due to the pandemic.

The youngest of the Kardashians does not want to miss the business opportunity that has been presented to her and, although it is a bit far from her cosmetic line, knows that only by expanding can it compete with the best of world entrepreneurs.

For this reason, he has registered up to two names for his new company, depending on which one works best according to the market study he carries out.. Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner are the brands on which he will build his new emporium.

In it, as you can imagine, and as if it were a book for the little ones, Kylie goes to the beach. Because her most recent company will be dedicated to all those essential items to spend a very special summer day and not only to the bikinis and sets that her influencer (has 233 million followers) usually looks on his Instagram.

At 23 years old, the Californian from Los Angeles has decided to provide everything necessary to go to the beach or the pool: umbrellas, hats, sunglasses, diving goggles, towels, beach bags or flip flops, among other accessories. All of them products designed for the upcoming summer holidays.

The only problem may be … Kylie Jenner herself. On more than one occasion, the businesswoman has registered brands that are still waiting to be launched. We talk about Kylie Baby, her baby clothing line that she registered in 2018 and that a few hours ago he finally got a verified Instagram account (without publications she still has more than 20,000 fans), or Kylie Hair, her ideas for hair products, whose roles she entered just two years ago.