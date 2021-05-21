Kylie Jenner gives heart-stopping shots of her bikini curves flossing

Kylie jenner He once again captivated his millions of Instagram fans with some hot photos in a tiny swimsuit.

This Thursday, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian uploaded a series of images in which she gave away some heart-stopping shots of her curvy anatomy, sheathed in a silver floss bikini while enjoying the sun and the sea aboard a luxurious yacht.

In just a few hours, the postcards of the sexy businesswoman have added more than six million 44 thousand likes and all kinds of compliments,

Kylie Jenner has become one of the spoiled celebrities for some time, because on Instagram alone, the young woman has more than 234 million followers and her numbers continue to increase. She has even surpassed her media sister Kim in popularity thanks to the daring publications where she appears posing in countless sexy outfits.

