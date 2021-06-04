Kylie Jenner finds her new gold mine in babies: And Kylie Baby has arrived



Kylie Jenner.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kylie jenner has presented his latest project through Instagram with a photograph of his little Stormi in the bathtub that has served as an excuse to confirm the creation of a line dedicated to the care of babies.

“Bath time with @KylieBaby”, the celebrity has written next to that adorable image. And although the account does not yet have any publication, it already has more than half a million followers.

At the moment it is unknown what products he will include in this new branch of his empire dedicated to beauty because the Instagram account he has created for Kylie Baby does not yet show products, nor does it offer a post on what these could be. Although this is just speculation, it is believed that he could market child-friendly ‘versions’ of some of the big hits of his cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, such as creams, lotions, oils and gels.

On the other hand, you may be encouraged to go further because last year you submitted the necessary documentation to turn Kylie Baby into a trademark where I wanted to include cribs, strollers, diaper bags, bottles, and clothing.

