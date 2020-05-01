Kylie Jenner quarrels with Kourtney Kardashian | Instagram

The older sister of the Kourtney Kardashian clan once again had a fight with one of her sisters but this time it was with the youngest of the Kylie Jenner family.

In recent days the beautiful 41-year-old businesswoman had had a confrontation with Kim because she expressed her desire to leave the program Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Kim They ended up beating was a drama photo in that episode of the series, later the older sister announced that she was officially retiring.

In the video preview of the next episode you can see that they are meeting talking about the Christmas party because Kourtney made a tradition That at Christmas is celebrated at home, however, the businesswoman and her younger sister decided that she did not want to attend.

“It just doesn’t make sense for Santa to just go to Kourtney’s house (…) The best part of Christmas morning for me growing up was that Santa visited your house … I just want that for Stormi,” said Kylie Jenner .

Her wish is that her daughter Stormi receives Santa claus In his own house, an uncomfortable moment was lived between the two sisters, for his part Kim sympathized with his younger sister although possibly due to the conflict he had with Kourtney previously.

For their part, Kendall and Khloé showed no inclination with either of their two sisters, as for Kris Jenner the matriarch wanted to see “Who would have the best christmas morning”, as if it were a bet, we will have to see the chapter of the series.

On his Instagram account Kourtney Kardashian has more than 81.4 million of followers so the business and socialite model receives thousands of likes in each publication she shares, but they are not compared to the 172 million of followers his younger sister has.

