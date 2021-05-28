Kylie Jenner Denies Tyga Video Bullying Claims

Kylie Jenner has denied claims made by model Victoria Vanna that she bullied her on set of Tyga’s 2015 music video “Ice Cream Man.” In a TikTok shared by The Shade Room, Victoria accused Kylie and her friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods of mocking her dancing.

Per E! News, Victoria’s original video was captioned “being a model isn’t always as fun as it seems especially around celebs” and “The time i did tygas music video & Kylie Jenner was on set bullying me w her friends.”

In the clip, Victoria says “As soon as I walked out, she was looking me up and down whispering and pointing and making fun of, like, how I was dancing. They were all just making fun of me, clearly.” And in another video, she alleges “They were all in there, eating McDonald’s, and then I was like walking by and I could just hear them… They’re literally still talking about me. I felt my face get hot, because I was like excited to meet her, and I just felt bullied for no reason. And I really was so excited that she was even there. ”

Kylie ended up denying the allegation directly on The Shade Room’s post, writing “..this never happened.”

