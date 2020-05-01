Kylie Jenner congratulates Travis Scott on his birthday and for being a good father | INSTAGRAM

In her latest post, Kylie Jenner especially congratulated Travis Scott the father of her daughter stormi on her birthday AND taking the opportunity to be a great father.

In the caption he decided to write some nice words with which he had to accept a reality.

The young woman wrote: “DADA” Happy birthday to the dad of the year! I am slowly but surely beginning to accept the fact that Stormy is Daddy’s girl. But whatever. We were half great! The most beautiful, smart, loving and fun baby. The best gift. Ok I’m crying, I love you forever! @travisscott “, celebrating the rapper in a big way.

The famous socialite acknowledges the great task that Travis Scott has done as a father, because despite his separation his personal problems and the whole situation, he has behaved like a good father, answering for her and being there despite anything.

The publication is about a sequence of photographs where it also included a video in the first one we can see through carrying his daughter in a nice way. In the second we see Travis on a golf cart smiling because it shows that they have had good times together.

In the third we can see Kylie and Travis holding stormy in a beautiful family photo where they look quite elegant.

Something that really moved his fans was a video in which the little girl appears next to her father in her room, receiving a lot of love and being Dad’s spoiled girl, which Kylie revealed, because many thought that she preferred her mother.

In the following image we can see father and daughter in a few moments of travel around the world. To finish the sequence of images, Kylie placed one in which Stormy was just doing and her father was taking care of them.

Travis is cute with his daughter that even the old rides a bicycle how we can see it in one of the last videos of the same publication.

