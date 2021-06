Sadly Kylie did not reveal any further details about his upcoming brand and on Instagram, even though it has almost half a million followers, does not have any images yet.

According to Page Six, the businesswoman registered Kylie Baby late last year in the field of skin care products, which includes creams, body oils, perfumes, bath gels, among others. It is believed that the brand will also feature the essential products that a baby needs such as strollers, diaper bags, nipples and clothing.