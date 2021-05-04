Kylie Jenner celebrated Travis Scott’s birthday with a neckline that almost reached the rear



Kylie Jenner celebrated Travis Scott’s birthday at a Miami nightclub and wore a dress with a neckline that almost reached the rear.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff. / Getty Images

The businesswoman Kylie jenner does not stop being the side of his ex Travis scott despite supposedly not being a couple for some time. The beautiful socialite appeared in a patterned dress that had a neckline that almost reached the rear. All this explosion of beauty to celebrate the rapper’s 29th birthday, who also gave a concert at the nightclub Liv from Miami beach.

“Blurred nights,” wrote the owner of Kylie Cosmetics in your account Instagram. In addition to the dress, you can see a red bag and a perfect makeup and hairstyle as usual. Just a source close to the parents of Stormie told the magazine US Weekly: “They were obviously together and it seemed like they were having a great time and enjoying each other.”

Kylie sat right behind where the singer would make his presentation and he played along, looked for her and danced for her. Even the younger sister of Kim kardashian He published several stories on his Instagram account in which they could be seen together and even how he played with her.

This obviously reignited rumors of a possible reconciliation for the young couple. Kylie and Travis began their relationship in 2017. They secretly had Stormie and no one found out about the pregnancy until the baby was almost born. Two years later they separated, but they have always been seen together and many say they have a very beautiful relationship.

At some point, another source told the same publication that Travis is an excellent father and that he is very committed to raising Stormie, who is a happy girl because she practically sees her parents together always. From birthdays to family celebrations of the dynasty Kardashian-Jenner.

Precisely, his ex-mother-in-law Kris jenner He dedicated a heartfelt message to him on his Instagram account, which was accompanied by a photograph of both.

For its part, US Weekly said that, of Kylie wanting to have another child, she would do it with Travis himself, since they get along excellent and she loves being a mom. Meanwhile, the rapper is a little more reserved and does not give many statements about it, but a source close to this prestigious magazine said: “He still hopes that there is a possibility that they will reconcile”, referring to Travis.

Without a doubt, this couple continues to feel love and respect for each other and they show it every time they make public appearances.

