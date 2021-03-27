Kylie Jenner captivates the eye with a very sensual red total look

The young socialite stole the limelight of Justin Bieber’s party night with a super daring look.

This Thursday, Justin Bieber decided to celebrate the launch of his new album “Justice” with his famous friends. But it was Kylie who captured all eyes upon arriving at the event wearing his stunning figure.

Do not miss: Justin and Hailey Bieber are ahead of the summer

As is already known, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to dressing in total looksWhat’s more, it is one of the favorite fashion trends within the family. Although this time he put aside his most usual beige and brown tones for something a little more striking.

Do not miss: Kylie Jenner dresses for a heart attack

The cosmetics businesswoman certainly did not go unnoticed in a totally red sexy set. Kylie chose a daring see-through LaQuan Smith bodysuit with velvet sections and a tiny knotted skirt, reminiscent of a swimsuit with everything and its sarong.

Especially because it let us appreciate the great body of Jenner as if she was walking on the beach.

The 23-year-old brunette accompanied her daring designer ensemble by covering herself in a cracked leather trench coat from Art School, PVC heels from Givenchy and a mini box-style bag from Louis Vuitton in her classic brown shade.

Leaving the event, Kylie did not miss the opportunity to promote her sister’s latest endeavor, supermodel Kendall, who recently launched her own brand of tequila “818”.

The Jenners know that advertising never hurts, especially when Kylie already seems ready for the photo shoot thanks to her spectacular look.