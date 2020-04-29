Kylie Jenner buys millionaire mansion in quarantine | Instagram

The socialite, model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner apparently could not stand spending more time at her house during the confinement so she decided acquire a new million dollar mansion, since you can give yourself those luxuries that are undoubtedly your favorites.

Maybe some will make food recipes, desserts, redecorate their home, tutorials, exercise, but it is clear that this is not enough for Kylie, since she cannot bear the confinement decided to make a new acquisition.

The model has bought a mansion in the neighborhood that is Holmby Hills of Los Angeles, as reported by People, this being the place where he has taken his latest photographs that he has published on his Instagram account.

The grand mansion, now owned by Jenner, has more than 3,300 square meters, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 20 parking spaces for your luxurious cars.

In the same way it also has a game room, gym, cinema, basketball court, among other qualities.

In this space he has decided to have it a little different because he wanted to have colors monochromatic to give a good atmosphere to the place.

I still know unknown If you are already permanently living there or it is just a time to not have so boring in one place.

But of course he got something good out of this, because he had a great discount, since that house was valued in $ 46 million.

It is worth mentioning that some Internet users they began to criticize Kylie Jenner for deciding to buy this luxurious mansion in quarantine, since many people are in a severe financial crisis.

But on the other hand, many also defended because it has donated repeatedly to support this, so in a way this little detail was deserved for itself.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister is not only one of the billionaires of the worldShe has been the youngest woman to receive this appointment, something extremely surprising.

