Kylie Jenner ?, Belinda takes off her jacket and wears lace | Instagram

With a spectacular red lace, Belinda captured all eyes on social networks in the purest Kylie Jenner style. The singer made a photo shoot where many applauded her jacket, especially for having been removed and letting its splendid and elegant red lace peek out.

The beauty singer She showed off her beauty to the fullest as a Kardashian symbol of beauty and fashion with this outfit. Christian Nodal’s girlfriend chose a comfortable and colorful printed pants for the photo shoot, but the best thing is what was underneath.

Belinda She posed like a professional opening her jacket and starting to drop it, all this to show the spectacular red lace that she wore underneath and caused sighs on social networks. The photograph caused such an impact that it is his own fans who have taken charge of spreading the image on social networks and it can be found on Twitter.

The beautiful interpreter of Love at first sight She complemented her outfit with her exotic make-up face giving the photo a more professional look and drove everyone crazy with her original pink hair.

The truth is that the style of the beautiful coach of La Voz Kids reminded many of the beautiful Kylie Jenner, although in a less curvy and more stylized body.

Apparently to the beautiful Belinda Peregrin Schull Luck is shining on him, this because he currently has a stable and very loving relationship with fellow singer Christian Nodal, with whom he has performed a musical duet that his fans are looking forward to, in addition to being part of the La Voz Kids coach and recording a series for the famous Netflix platform.

Many thought that this last project would mean the end of Beli and Nodal’s courtship, since the singer and actress would move to Spain for the recordings, but what they did not imagine is that she would do it with everything and the singer of the Mexican regional and even they have boasted their love nest in that country.

Christian nodal He has decided to follow and support his beloved and both continue to show off their love on social networks. There are those who thought that it was all a publicity stunt since during the last broadcast of The voice, the rumor that Lupillo Rivera and Belinda had an affair became very strong.

Once again, the international star who was born in Mexican soap operas was in the middle of a romance in La Voz, it was said that before starting the program they had prohibited him from having a relationship with Nodal, so everyone was surprised to see them together, especially for its very different style.

Despite the criticism, the couple in love continued together and supported each other in each of their projects. There are those who assure that the only drawback is something of jealousy, because Belinda would be responsible for her partner not recording a duet with the singer Danna Paola, with a song that she had already performed with Beli.