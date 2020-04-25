Kylie has made it … Kim is now number two …

It has long been seen to come that the success of Kylie Jenner on Instagram it would surpass Kim Kardashian, sooner or later. Fan reaction to Kylie’s posts has always been outsized compared to the number of likes her sisters, including Kim, receive.

No matter what kind of publication the rest of the clan makes on networks, the simplest photos of young Jenner drag millions.

Currently Kylie adds 171 million followers. In her account, in recent months, the publication that has given her the most millions of likes, having her only as the protagonist, registered 12 million likes.

Kim Kardashian at the moment it only has 166 million followers. So far in 2020, the only photograph that has given Kim the most likes, being she the only protagonist, corresponds to the one she published on February 19, for which she reached five million likes.

In both photographs, both Kim and Kylie appear in a bikini, but the young Jenner surpasses her older sister by at least seven million likes in her post.

With these numbers it is clear that Kim Kardashian has lost the first place of popularity in her clan, And now the queen is Kylie Jenner, at least on Instagram.

The numbers of followers and therefore the places of importance in said platform, in relation to the Kardashian clan, are as follows:

Kylie Jenner 171 million followers.

Kim Kardashian 166 million followers.

Kendall Jenner 127 million followers.

Khloé Kardashian 108 million followers.

Kourtney Kardashian 90.4 million followers.

Kris Jenner 33.2 million followers.

Watch out for Kendall Jenner who has quietly made it to third place.

