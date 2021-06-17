Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite in New York, did they come back?

It seems that things between Kylie jenner Y Travis scott they would be taking a new path. The businesswoman and the singer – who share a three-year-old daughter, the little Stormi Webster– had a fun family night at the 72nd. edition of the annual Parsons Benefit gala organized by The New School in New York, where the rapper was honored along with other creative artists.

Kylie and Travis posed for photographers on the event’s red carpet as soon as they arrived at the gala, which was held at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport district. The Goosebumps singer wore a dark suit with a double lapel, to which he added oversized chains, while Jenner wore a vintage green Jean Paul Gaultier dress with matching gloves and a pair of sheer heels.

As for her little girl, who is usually the center of attention, she stayed by her parents’ side all the time and was seen wearing a textured dark gray dress with sneakers.

© GettyImages Kylie Jenner traveled to NY to accompany Travis Scott at a gala where he was honored

On the red carpet, they were both reserved in terms of displays of affection, but once the couple entered the event, a spectator commented to PEOPLE, that Jenner and Scott were open with their affection for each other throughout the entire event. night.

“Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together,” the insider told the magazine. “They were holding hands and seemed to be completely back.”

At one point in the evening, Scott put his little girl on his lap in a sweet father-daughter moment, the source added. That same person also said that the musician was most affectionate for the Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman, because during his acceptance speech, he said: “Wife, I love you very much.”