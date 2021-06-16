Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are seen together on a red carpet and unleash reconciliation rumors



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

Photo: Rich Fury / .

This Tuesday Travis scott has been one of the honorees at the annual Parsons Benefit gala held in New York along with five other lucky ones for their respective contributions to the world of design, the arts, sustainability and social justice.

The rapper arrived at the event very well accompanied by his three-year-old daughter, Stormi, and the girl’s mother, Kylie jenner, with whom he has maintained a very cordial treatment since they put an end to their romantic relationship in 2019. In fact, in recent times it has been rumored that the two have been given another chance and he seems to have proposed to clear up all the doubts in this regard.

After posing on the red carpet with the businesswoman, Travis gave a speech of thanks in which he mentioned both his little girl and Kylie, assuring them: “Stormi, I love you now my little wife, I love you too“.

This public appearance marks the first time the two have posed together in public since August 2019, when Kylie came to support Travis during the premiere of his documentary ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’, just two months before she confirmed via from Twitter who had decided to take a ‘break’.

An eyewitness has assured that the two were very affectionate throughout the evening without apparently caring that they were surrounded by strangers.