Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back but not exclusively. Que? Yup, Kylie and Travis made up but they can date other people at the same time. Okay!

TMZ says that the ‘beautiful and envied’ couple has restarted their relationship and they are dating again, but that they can see other people and there is no problem with that. They have an open relationship. It’s the new way of saying, Ok, if they report cheating on you, NO PROBLEM! They are in an open relationship. HA! How did the Kuloi not come up with it before?

Since Travis and Kylie broke up in 2019, the rapper has been enjoying his life as a single man, but he wanted to get back with his baby mama and be a close family.

So, it was said that now they agreed to get back together but with a non-exclusive deal, and the two agree.

Kylie, Travis and their daughter Stormi were at Disneyland on Tuesday, signaling that the couple is together again. Before that, Kylie and Travis went on a triple date with the Biebers and Kendall and Davin Brooker. Oh and without forgetting that, of course, Kylie flew to Miami to celebrate Travis’s birthday. And it is that it has always been said that they are madly in love. TRUE LOVE!

Whatever! In case they asked all the stars for that reconciliation, Ta ráaa … Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott returned but not exclusively.

The Kuloi is slow … LOL!

