Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster on famous magazine cover together | Reform

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster shared their first magazine cover, something really moving, because they surprised all his followers on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia.

Due to the quarantine and being a photo shoot almost impossible, so the cover was taken from a cell phone by the photographers brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli remotely from his home in Los Angeles

In the photograph on the cover you can see a close-up of faces of each with a nice text.

It may interest you: Travis Scott wants to win back Kylie Jenner’s heart

I am sleeping with Kylie Jenner and Stormi, « says the cover.

It should be noted that since he came into the world Stormi Webster over two years ago was already a celebrity, because belonging to a family as popular as the Kardashians made the little girl soon become one of the best-known babies in the world.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

As expected, the socialite shared this news in its official account of Instagram, it is undoubtedly found proud of both.

New cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iphone, « he wrote in the post.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The publication, with just one day of being shared on social networks, so far has more than 4 million likes and endless comments from his followers.

Awww love !!!!!! This is definitely a collector’s item! Sooo sweet! « , » Stormi looks amazing on camera « , » Stormi is as beautiful as her mommy « , were some of the comments.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Kylie later shared another photograph of behind the scenesWhich was a little more intimate but certainly beautiful.

In the photograph we can see Kylie and Stormi giving each other a sweet kiss while they are lying on their bed.

You can also read: Kylie Jenner loses CEO of Kylie Cosmetics after Forbes report

I love this little baby so much that I want to explode, sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing that she will never be so small again, who knew that something so small could occupy most of your heart, « she wrote.

Without a doubt the arrival of your little one in your life completely changed everything around her, but she has always proved to be more than happy to be his mother.