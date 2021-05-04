Kylie Jenner and Rosalia wear matching outfits for dinner at the Nice Guy

Kylie Jenner and Rosalía leave behind the rumors about the end of their friendship and go out together for dinner in West Hollywood.

After the news began to spread a few months ago that Kylie and Kris Jenner had stopped following Rosalía on Instagram, several rumors began about what may have led the businesswomen to take this action.

Added to the suspicions was the fact that some photographs in which Kylie and Rosalía were seen together on the Instagram of the creator of Kylie Cosmetics had also been deleted, so speculation immediately began.

While there were those who claimed that Kylie had simply done a network cleaning, there was also the version that she had interpreted the launch of “TKN”, the song in which Rosalía and Travis Scott collaborate, as a betrayal.

Now that things seem to be going great between Kylie and Travis (who were seen quite happy and close at the musician’s birthday party), it seems that between Kylie and Rosalía everything is as before, since they have worn similar outfits to go out to dinner.

The celebrities gathered at The Nice Guy, the hotspot of the moment in West Hollywood. Kylie opted for a $ 607 By Far tote bag and $ 1090 Balenciaga sneakers, matching a black leather jacket and mask.

Rosalía wore a similar look, with high heels, denim jeans and a leather jacket. The singer has recently been linked to Playboi Carti (Iggy Azalea’s ex); However, she has not confirmed having any relationship with him and they have only suddenly gone out to dinner in Santa Monica.

Maybe not long before we see Kylie and Rosalia sharing mimosas or making jokes about having married each other. Best of all, they are both doing great in their professional lives, and everything seems to indicate that also in the personal sphere.