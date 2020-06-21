Kylie Jenner and Kendall support transgender community with new makeup line | INSTAGRAM

After waiting so long, the beautiful Jenner sisters finally announced their collaboration with a makeup line in favor of a touching fight.

Many were surprised that Kendall, being Kylie’s closest sister, was the last to be encouraged to accept a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, but fortunately the wait is over as a first approach to the makeup line of Kendall.

It was through a promotional video shared from the official Instagram account of both sisters, the products will be available from June 26 on the firm’s website.

Best of all, and what has impacted the most, is that part of the sales of this collection will be donated to an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of the black transgender community.

And very Kendall-style, these cosmetics are more discreet and neutral, with shades of mauve, pistachio green, shades of coffee and crimson. Likewise, the shadow palette also has the touch of Kylie with bright accents, silver tones, oranges and bright yellow, as she is used to.

In the Jenner sisters’ collection we can also see an illuminator and bronzer in « stick » format, makeup sealant powders for oily skin women, lipsticks in nude finishes and others in matte tones, both in their liquid or « gloss » versions. and also as a « stick » alternative for those with more sensitive lips.

And if that were not enough, this line of cosmetics also thought of a perfect finish for a night out or to attend a public event like the ones that both celebrities usually go to, it is a lip pencil that matches perfectly with the aforementioned lipsticks.

It is only a matter of waiting for this cosmetic line to be launched, which we know beforehand that it will be a total success, and who knows, maybe later we will see them also collaborating with the clothing line, which we will also look forward to.