Kylie Jenner and Kanye West They head “Forbes” magazine’s annual list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, that day after the publication withdrew the billionaire title from the young Kardashian clan, accusing her of “lying” in their accounting data, something that for It certainly did not sit well with him. “I have a hundred more important things to do before I know how much money I have,” she replied.

“Forbes” estimates that Jenner has earned some 590 million dollars in the last 12 months basically from the sale to the Coty group of 51% of the shares of Kylie Cosmetics, which these weeks has certainly landed in Europe.

For his part, Kanye West, the husband of Kim Kasdashian and music producer and fashion designer Kylie Jenner’s “brother-in-law” has pocketed $ 170 million, in part because of the trade deal with Adidas over its Yeezy sports shoe brand.

West was also the musician who has earned the most money, followed by Elton John, which raised the majority of its $ 81 million thanks to its long farewell tour, which by the way has had to finally be canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. The magazine already warns of the general fall in income due to the suspension of tours and the suspension of matches and filming.

Roger Federer, the tennis player who has won the most Grand Slam, is in third place with an estimate of $ 106.3 million, mainly due to sponsorship agreements with the Japanese clothing company Uniqlo and the watch manufacturer Rolex. Footballers follow Cristiano Ronaldo, with 105 million; and Lionel Messi, with 104 million.

The filmmaker, actor and businessman Tyler Perry setuates in sixth position, with 97 million dollars, followed by Neymar, with 95.5 million.

The list of the 10 highest paid celebrities of 2020 is closed by the presenter Howard Stern -with 90 million dollars-, the basketball player Lebron James -with 88.2 million- and the actor and the actor Dwayne Johnson, La Roca, with $ 87.5 million.

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, at 43 million, is ranked 71st and remains the highest-paid female television star in the United States. Jennifer Lopez it is ranked 56 with 47.5 million and Taylor Swift, which last year topped the list thanks to his “Reputation” tour, is ranked 25.

The “Forbes” special on celebrity income has also wanted to highlight the most generous celebrities in helping to combat the covid-19 pandemic and in this case highlights the work of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and the american football player Tom brady.

“Forbes” explains that the list is compiled with information from entertainment trade publications on the earnings between June 2019 and May 2020 of stars who are “in front of the camera,” before paying their representatives, staff and taxes. .