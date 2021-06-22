Kylie Jenner admits to making a serious mistake by not valuing her family for trusting her friends more

Kylie Jenner, A successful businesswoman and youngest member of the Kardashian clan, she has not hesitated to take advantage of that special meeting with which to close the 14-year broadcast of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to flatter himself with his family and thus enact, in the presence of almost everyone, how much he loves them and the important role they have always played in his life.

Now that she is the mother of little Stormi, the fruit of her romantic relationship with rapper Travis Scott, and an extremely busy woman with her, yes, lucrative cosmetics firm, the designer also values ​​more than ever the support she has always received from your loved ones. TOYears ago, when she was still dragging on certain dynamics of adolescence, Kylie trusted too much in certain friends who, however, ended up disappointing her. The best example of this undoubtedly starred two years ago Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s friend who was seduced by Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s partner, in the middle of a domestic party.

“All this experience has made me connect better with all of you and I think that now I value you more than ever. I feel like I poured too much on my friends for too many years and I didn’t realize that the best friends I have were much closer. I believe that when my heart has been broken or I have suffered trust issues, I have felt the need to get closer to you. And that has made me appreciate them on a deeper level ”, read the touching statements that Kylie has addressed to her relatives, to which her older sister Kim has responded in a joking tone: “That’s what we’ve been telling you for years!”

