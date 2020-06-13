Kylie Jenner’s mother says she tolerates her daughter’s demands and whims because she wants to see her well, even if she treats her like a slave!

The new season of KUWTK is exposing the darkest side of the Kardashians, because after seeing the terrible fight between Kim and Kourtney, in the last episode we could see how Kylie takes advantage of the love of Kris Jenner, her mother.

Kylie Jenner accused of treating her mother like a slave

It all started when Kylie had to undergo eye surgery, her mom, Kris Jenner, offered to take care of her during her recovery, but Kylie took advantage!

Since Kylie couldn’t see, Kris gave her a bell to ring when she needed something, and she would immediately come to her aid. The first thing Kylie asked her mom was a glass of water, without ice and with a lemon wedge, immediately afterwards, Kylie asked for tacos, Kris not only made them for her, she also gave them to her mouth as if I was a baby.

« I just want to make sure it’s okay, because the healthiest thing you can do right now is get some rest, » Kris said.

Some fans took this situation with great humor, but others did not approve it, since they consider that Kylie abused her mother, what do you think? Do you think that Kylie treated her mother like a slave?

