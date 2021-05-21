Kylian Mbappé would already have an agreement with Real Madrid pending PSG approval

The forward of the Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappé is one of the most sought-after players by the giants of the Old continentHowever, new information ensures that the Frenchman would already have an agreement with the Real Madrid.

According to information from Bruno Santin; representative of several footballers in France, Real Madrid would have been ahead of all, although Mbappé has yet to wait for authorization from PSG.

“My feeling is more that he is willing to do it. I also have some information, according to which Kylian Mbappé and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid. In principle, there would be an agreement from the player, but we also need the agreement of the player. Paris Saint-Germain “, said Bruno for Canal + France.

“Obviously the Qataris and Paris Saint-Germain have not decided to do without Kylian Mbappé, he could very well then end his contract and go to zero. History has taught us that, if the leaders or Doha do not want a player to leave , they make him stay until he is no longer theirs, “Santin said.

Mbappé has a current contract until 2022, although at the moment there is a proposal by PSG for Kylian to renew until 2025, which has not responded.

