Kylian Mbappé will reinforce Real Madrid; they trust Spain

After his double in the Champions League with the PSG against Bayern Munich of Germany, the French striker, Kylian Mbappé has made the man sigh again Real Madrid, Well, from Spain it is ensured that the meringues already take for granted the signing of the world champion in Russia 2018, with whom they intend to head the list of their ‘galactic’ reinforcements for next season.

According to information revealed by the journalist Josep Pedrerol at the Chiringuito de Jugones, Real Madrid is fully confident of achieving the signing of the French ‘phenomenon’, with whom they intend to begin the reconstruction of the white box template.

The same source points out that the signing of Mbappé is much less complicated than the arrival of the Norwegian Erling Haaland, a Borussia Dortmund player, as the bumblebees do not think of selling their scorer.

The journalist points out that Madrid could include in the negotiation the Brazilian Vinicius Junior, footballers that PSG is interested in, so the meringues would reduce the cost of the signing of Mbappé, that is, pay a part and cover the rest with the Vinicius file .

PSG wants to take advantage of Madrid’s interest to catch Vinicius, a situation that has caused doubts in the white entity, since they are not sure about letting the Brazilian go, who is beginning to have flashes of his quality in the Zinedine Zidane team.

