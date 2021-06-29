Kylian Mbappé is devastated after missing the penalty, says Didier Deschamps

Kylian Mbappé “is deeply saddened” after missing the penalty that led to the elimination of France against Switzerland in the European Championship, French coach Didier Deschamps told French television.

“When that responsibility is assumed, it can happen,” he added to blame his player.

Deschamps acknowledged the desolation felt by the entire French expedition: “Can you imagine the sadness that can be felt”, especially since the team has reached “the end of its strength” to try to win before penalties.

“We are not used” to falling so soon, “it will take us time to digest,” he said.

Surprise in Bucharest. The world champion and favorite to win this European Championship, Didier Deschamps’ France … is out. #FRASUI | # EURO2020 Switzerland-Spain in quarters, but without Granit Xhaka. ✍️ Chronicle of the unexpected pass from Switzerland https: //t.co/scoB1tpz84 – . Sports (@EFEdeportes) June 28, 2021

He was particularly hurt because “we have done what was necessary, to win 3-1” well into the second half, and then not have been able to hold the result.

Deschamps acknowledged that his team played badly in the first half, which ended with the Swiss winning 0-1: “The opponent has put us in difficulties, I have no problem admitting it, it is my responsibility.”

However, he avoided talking about whether this exit from the Eurocup much earlier than expected could affect his will to continue in the position: “It is not a question for today. I am sad as the group as a whole,” he said.