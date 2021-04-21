Kylian Mbappé and Dembélé lead the blunderbuss that Mexico will face in Tokyo 2020

Mexico You already know the path that you will have to navigate in the search for an Olympic medal in the Tokyo 2020 games this coming summer, which will begin with a very tough rival, as Jaime Lozano’s Mexican National Team will debut in the Men’s Soccer Tournament against him. combined of France, a team whose main figure is the forward of the PSG Kylian Mbappé, the call to be the successor of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mexico will face France in Tokyo on July 22 at 4:00 in the morning, Central Mexico time, and this will be the most complicated test that they will face in Group A, which they share with host Japan and South Africa.

At 22 years old, Kylian Mbappé is a star curdled in the elite of world football. The PSG striker has an extensive and promising career where he has already won a World Cup with the senior team and is currently fighting to win his first Champions League, one of the great earrings of the ‘Donatello’.

152 goals and 76 assists in 225 official matches at club level make him the best Under 23 player in the world.

In addition to Mbappé, another of the ‘monsters’ of the France Under 23 team could be Ousmane Dembélé, the FC Barcelona winger who was also part of the 2018 World Champion squad in Russia with the senior team.

At 23, Dembélé has 51 goals and 47 assists in 181 official club matches.

Cracks from France who could face Mexico in Tokyo 2020. Jules Koundé 22-year-old Sevilla defender Eduardo Camavinga 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Christipher Nkunku 23-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder Moussa Diaby 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen Boubacar Kamara Midfielder from 21-year-old containment from Olympique Marseille Marcus Thuram 23-year-old winger from Borussia M’gladbach Jbrahuma Konaté 21-year-old defender from RB Leipzig Jonathan Ikoné 22-year-old winger from Lille Theo Hernández 22-year-old winger from AC Milan Houssem Aoua 22-year-old midfielder Lyon Tanguy Ndombele Volante 23-year-old Tottenham

In addition to a constellation of young stars, France will support its squad with three reinforcements over 23 years old, for which its squad would be further strengthened in this tournament, being one of the candidates to take the gold medal.

