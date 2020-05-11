Kyle Walker, defender of Manchester City He again apologized to the followers of the citizens for breaking the quarantine and visiting his family last Friday.

In a statement broadcast on May 8, the citizen side denounced the harassment that has suffered as a result of the news, since it is not the first time that it breaks with the quarantine imposed by the English government.

In April, the English national team violated the confinement to organize a party at his home, so the Manchester City have already taken action in the matter and will face a serious sanction for intimidating the club’s policies.

In this regard, Walker explained that the visits to his father and sister were in different locations and after the attacks of thousands of fans, the former Tottenham player began to personally apologize to some followers.

AC

.