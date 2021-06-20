Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs to give the Washington Nationals the win (Video)

The player Kyle schwarber it gave three home runs to give the triumph to the Nationals Washington on Sunday MLB.

Indeed, on Sunday he measured the New York Mets and the Nationals of Washigton in the house of the champions of the year 2019, where the figure was Kyle Schwarber.

In the bottom of the first inning with the game 0-0, Kyle he went to the street between left and center field to put the Nationals up 1-0.

Then in the bottom of the fifth inning with the capitals up 2-1, Schwarber he hit a deep line down right field to put the action 3-1 in favor of the Nationals.

In the bottom of the seventh inning with the score 3-2 in favor of Washington, with a running running back Kyle hit the third game homer between left and center field to put the action to 5-2.

We moved Kyle Schwarber to the leadoff spot on June 8. In 13 games since, he's hit 7 HRs and 14 RBIs.

Back-to-back 2 HR days for Kyle Schwarber.

Five homers in the past 13 innings. Kyle Schwarber is on another level.

That day the Venezuelan Gerardo Parra returned to the team, which was a great moment for the organization and crowned the day with the three bombings of Kyle to give the victory to the Nationals.