Kyle Schwarber equaled Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds’ record with pair of home runs against the Mets

The outfielder for the Washington Nationals, Kyle schwarber, hit two more home runs in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), thereby equaling a legend pair record as Sammy Sosa Y Barry Bonds.

Kyle schwarber this Monday he continued with his great offensive moment and punished the New York Mets with his 23rd and 24th homers this season of Big leagues, equaling in that way a historical mark of two legends of this sport as they are Sammy Sosa Y Barry Bonds.

Schwarber with those two home runs he gets 15 in the last 17 Nationals games, matching what he did bland in the 1998 season and the same for Bonds in 2001, the three of them being the only ones in MLB with that many home runs in that time frame.

Undoubtedly, this Nationals player is impressive on an offensive level and by means of home runs he is writing his name in the history of baseball in the United States. MLB.

Here is the report:

https://twitter.com/TheAthletic/status/1409680507273572381

What’s more, Kyle schwarber set other records with those two new home runs, as he equaled Babe Ruth (1930), Bob Johnson (1934), Roger Maris (1961), Pedro Guerrero (1985) and Jim Thome (2004) for the second-most home runs in a single calendar month in the MLB, something extremely historical.

Schwarber in the current harvest of Big leagues he’s hitting .250 with 52 RBIs and 63 hits for the Nationals in 68 games.