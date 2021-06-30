Kyle Schwarber equaled a one-month home run record with Albert Belle

The gardener Kyle schwarber of the Washington Nationals equaled the record for home runs connected in a month in the history of Big leagues.

Through the play of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Nationals,Kyle schwarber scored his 17th home run of June, equaling Albert Belle, both of whom have the highest record of home runs connected in a single month.

Schwarber has 16 home runs in his last 18 games, tying the lead for home runs with Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. in the National League of the MLB.

Huge! 🤯 Kyle Schwarber shoots his HR 🚀 16 in the last 18 games. The @Nationals player takes the lead in home runs for a 1st bat with 7 in 18 games, surpassing the 6 of José Altuve (67 games as leadoff) # Team643pic.twitter.com / asfUPtKi7d – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) June 30, 2021

This player with great experience in the playoffs with the Chicago Cubs, signed for one season with the Washington Nationals, there is no doubt that if he continues at this rate then he would go in his prime to free agency for the second time in his career.

Kyle schwarber has stood out as the best left-handed home runner in the National League at the moment, only behind Shohei Ohtani who hits left and leads the MLB in home runs alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.