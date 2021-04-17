Kyle Schwarber debuted with a walk-off homerun to put the D-Backs on the ground

The outfielder for the Washington Nationals, Kyle schwarber, sounded a massive solo home run to knock out the D-backs in the MLB 2021. Kyle schwarber He debuted with his first home run wearing the Washington Nationals jersey in the 2021 season in style, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks on the ground against Alex Young’s shipments in the MLB 2021.

Said home run traveled a distance of 463 feet in the Nationals Park of the MLB down right field. Kyle Schwarber was one of those players who

Here the video:

KYLE SCHWARBER MAMMOTH WALK-OFF 🚀 463-FEET 😱 pic.twitter.com/7bEeNAFC0h – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 17, 2021

KYLE SCHWARBER 2ND DECK WALK OFF pic.twitter.com/nAD5DnD4QI – Starting 9 (@ Starting9) April 17, 2021

Since Kyle landed in the Washington Nationals they knew they could not expect anything other than home runs from him, it was what he excelled at with the Chicago Cubs and what he continues to do.