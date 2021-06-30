Kyle Massey was accused of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl



Kyle Massey.

Photo: Kevin Winter / .

Kyle massey, the Disney Channel star of shows like ‘That’s So Raven’ and ‘Cory in the House,’ was charged with allegedly sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl, according to TMZ.

According to legal documents, Massey must face a charge of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes because he apparently sent, digitally, explicit sexual content to the accusing girl between December 2018 and January 2019.

Apparently, this case is linked to another that the former Disney star had to face in March 2019 in a civil lawsuit for $ 1.5 million for allegedly sending multiple text messages, images and sexually explicit videos to various people via Snapchat, although he said at the time that he had been extorted for it.

The alleged new victim’s previous legal team had also chosen to add themselves to the civil lawsuit against the celebrity, although according to the new legal files it got nowhere because the lawyers had said they did not believe Massey had enough money to do that. the case was worth it.

It was then that the accuser decided to go to the police to file an official complaint, thanks to which an investigation was launched at the beginning of last year, in which the minor’s parents cooperated and indicated that the celebrity had known their daughter since she was 4 years old.

The girl’s mother actually gave police a USB stick containing the explicit material that the artist allegedly sent her little girl on Snapchat when she was 13 years old.

Official sources assured that the recordings they include a pornographic clip and a video of a man very similar to Massey who appears exposing his penis.

Massey was scheduled to appear at his arraignment Monday in King County Criminal Court in Washington, but did not appear; neither its legal defenders nor official spokespersons have commented on the matter so far.

BY: Alejandro Vizzuett Díaz